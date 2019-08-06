Home / Sports / Defending champion Blazers’ featured twice in GSC Game of the Week in 2019
The Blazers defeated Ferris State 49-47 on Dec 15 to win fourth national championship. In 2019, the Blazers will be featured twice in the conference game of the week.

Defending champion Blazers’ featured twice in GSC Game of the Week in 2019

August 6, 2019 Sports, Top Headlines Leave a comment 498 Views

The VSU Blazers football team will be featured twice this season for the Gulf South Conference Game of the Week, the league office announced on Aug 6.

The Blazers will face Shorter in Rome, Georgia on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.

Then, they will face West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia for the Old Peach Bucket on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. on ESPN3.  

The Blazers are 20-14 all-time in the GSC Game of the Week and played in two GSC Game of the Week contests last season with a 48-21 road win against West Florida and at home versus West Georgia 47-31 for the Blazers’ seventh Gulf South Conference title.  

ESPN will serve as the carrier of the league’s package for the sixth straight season. 

This year’s schedule will feature one GSC game every Saturday from September 14th through November 16th.

“The Gulf South Conference maintains the longest running game of the week programming in Division II with this renewal with ESPN,” GSC Commissioner Matt Wilson said in a release. “The digital platforms that ESPN provides will place the best football in Division II alongside other great games across the country each week. We are excited to collaborate with the premier sports media organization in the college market.”

VSU opens the 2019 season at Albany State on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. in Albany, Georgia.  

The Blazers come back home to host Ohio Dominican on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium for the 2019 home-opener.  

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

