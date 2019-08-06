Home / Sports / Fall Meet the Blazers set for Aug. 22
The two day event will allow Blazers’ fans, students and the Valdosta community to get to know the student athletes.

Fall Meet the Blazers is set to begin in just two weeks.

The two day event will allow Blazers’ fans, students and the Valdosta community to get to know the student-athletes.

Volleyball will begin Aug 22 at 6 p.m at The Complex, located on 401 Baytree Rd. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m

Intersquad Scrimmage begins at 7 p.m.

The defending champion Blazers’ football team will host a scrimmage on Aug 24 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on 1204 Williams St.

The scrimmage will start promptly at 10 a.m, with registration beginning at 9 a.m.

Lastly, fans can meet the Soccer players on Aug 24 at 6 p.m at The Soccer Complex, located at 605 West Mary St. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m.

All events are free.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

