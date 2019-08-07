Blazers’ August camp schedule, players report Thursday

Albany State remains the focal point for the VSU Blazers, as the two will square off on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Before the matchup, however, the Blazers have preparations.

Preseason ones, at that.

The defending national champions recently announced their August preseason schedule, with players reporting to campus on Aug. 8.

They will have 20 practices leading up to the first week of the season in September.

The 2019 preseason will begin Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 a.m. at Athletic Field House.

Here’s the 2019 August camp schedule:

Aug. 9 – 8 a.m. (Helmets)

Aug. 10 – 8 a.m. (Helmets)

Aug. 11 – 8 a.m. (Shells)

Aug. 12 – 8 a.m. (Shells)

Aug. 13 – 8 a.m. (Full Pads)

Aug. 14 – 8 a.m. (Scrimmage #1)

Aug. 15 – 8 a.m. (Shells)

Aug. 16 – Off

Aug. 17 – 8 a.m. (Full Pads)

Aug. 18 – 8 a.m. (Shells)

Aug. 19 – Off / First Day of School

Aug. 20 – 4:15 p.m. (Full Pads)

Aug. 21 – 6 p.m. Student Night(Full Pads)

Aug. 22 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Aug. 23 – 4:15 p.m.

Aug. 24 – 8 a.m. (Scrimmage #2) Meet the Blazers at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 10 a.m.

Aug. 25 – Off

Aug. 26 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Aug. 27 – 4:15 p.m. (Full Pads)

Aug. 28 – 4:15 p.m. (Full Pads)

Aug. 29 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Aug. 30 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Aug. 31 – 8 a.m. (Full Pads)

The schedule is subject to change at the team’s discretion.

VSU will begin the 2019 home stand Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. against Ohio Dominican.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

