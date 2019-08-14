Ex-Blazer Longoria signs pro basketball deal

Former VSU Blazer guard Chris Longoria has signed with Pro Team Galitos-Barreiro out of the Portugal Basketball League, announced by the team on Wednesday.

The contract is a one-year deal with the team. The amount has not been announced.

Longoria credits the deal to his agent Andre Ajipa of AGV Illicit Sports.

“I’ve played pro for 3 years and with my stats and my new agent, he was able to secure this top league deal for me,” he said.

Longoria averaged 13 points, five rebounds and two assists in 20 games in 2015-2016, his lone season with the Blazers. He started 19 games.

Next season, Longoria hopes to continue his growth as a basketball player.

“My expectations for the team are to be competitive in every game and also to grow, expand, and showcase my personal game at a top level,” he said.

Longoria’s goal is to play one year with the team and continue moving up in the basketball ranks.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

