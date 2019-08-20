Blazers’ football to host Student Night scrimmage Wednesday

VSU football will have its second scrimmage of the fall preseason on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m at the Athletic Fieldhouse practice fields.

The scrimmage is free to all students, as it is one of many events of VSU’s Fall Explosion 2019, which stretches from Aug. 17-31 to begin the 2019-2020 academic school year.

Students will have an early opportunity to see the Blazers football team, as they won their fourth national championship in 14 years in 2018, beating Ferris State, 49-47.

Head coach Gary Goff takes the helm in his first season with the Blazers. The Blazers were also picked No. 1 in the preseason Gulf South Conference Poll after going a school-record and perfect 14-0 last season.

The Blazers open the season on the road against Albany State on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m.

Then, they return home for the 2019 home-opener against Ohio Dominican on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

For more sports click here.