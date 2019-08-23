Blazers’ XC 5K Race set for Aug. 24

The VSU Blazer Cross Country 5k Road Race will take place Aug. 24 at 7:30 a.m.

An email was sent to students by Alice Smoot, a VSU Library Assistant, regarding the road race 5k course:

The course will start near the corner of Azalea Drive and College Street at the VECA School. Travels Azalea Drive to a left turn on Cranford Ave, right turn on White Oak Drive, right turn on Azalea Circle, left turn on Azalea Drive, right turn on Gornto Road, right turn on Georgia Ave, left on Clyde Ave, right on New Bern Street, right on Park, left on Delvid Street, right on Cranford, right on Georgia Ave, left on Cary Street and left on Azalea Drive, finishing at the VECA School. One loop course.

First and second place winners in each of 8 age divisions: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70 & Over, will receive t-shirt awards.

Below is the link for registration:

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Valdosta/BlazerXC5K

Registration ends Aug. 23 at 2:59 a.m.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

For more sports click here.