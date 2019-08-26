Home / Sports / Blazers voted No. 1 in AFCA poll for fourth time
Rogan Wells (11) looks downfield to make a pass in a spring football scrimmage.

Blazers voted No. 1 in AFCA poll for fourth time

The VSU Blazers football team was voted No. 1 in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Preseason Division II Top 25, announced Aug. 26.

After a historic, perfect 14-0 season and a 49-47 victory over Ferris State in the national championship game in McKinney, Texas, the Blazers moved to first among Division II coaches.  

VSU received 29 of 32 first place votes and 792 points in the poll.  Ferris State trails behind VSU with the remaining three first place votes and 768 points for second in the poll.

Below is the full poll. Note the fifth column is the 2018 AFCA ranking for the respective program:

1 Valdosta State (29) 14-0 792 1
2 Ferris State (3) 15-1 768 2
3 Minnesota State 13-1 686 3
4 Notre Dame (Ohio) 13-1 623 4
5 Ouachita Baptist 12-1 585 6
6 Northwest Missouri State 10-3 580 10
7 Tarleton State 12-1 549 5
8 Lenoir-Rhyne 12-2 524 8
9 CSU-Pueblo 11-2 463 7
10 Slippery Rock 11-3 446 12
11 Fort Hays State 9-3 419 22
12 Grand Valley State 10-2 418 14
13 Texas A&M-Commerce 10-3 385 9
14 Minnesota Duluth 11-1 342 13
15 West Georgia 10-2 330 16
16 Indianapolis 10-2 319 11
17 Colorado School of Mines 10-2 288 18
18 Harding 9-3 223 20
19 Hillsdale 10-3 220 15
20 Midwestern State 8-2 214 25
21 Wingate 9-4 175 24
22 West Chester 10-1 134 17
23 Ashland 6-4 129 NR
24 West Alabama 8-4 116 NR
25 Fairmont State 9-2 78 NR

The Blazers have now been ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll in the history of the AFCA Division II poll for the fourth time.  VSU was ranked at the top of the AFCA preseason poll each of the years following their national championship victories (2005, 2008, 2013 and 2019). 

VSU will open the season on the road against Albany State on Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. They return home for the 2019 home-opener against Ohio Dominican on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

