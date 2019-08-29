VSU part-time job fair provides opportunities to students

A part-time job fair took place Thursday in the Student Union ballrooms from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

According to emails sent out by Career Opportunities about the event, students were encouraged to spend at least 30 minutes between classes to network with employers offering part-time jobs on and off campus, from the Student Recreation Center to Sam’s Club.

Students were expected to dress in business or professional attire and bring their resumes and positive energy to make a good first impression. It is also a good idea to do some research on the businesses before attending, because it gives an idea of what a company’s values are and what they look for in an employee.

Of course, working part-time for students of course has its pros and cons. However, working at least part-time is encouraged, because it helps build on basic skills needed in the workplace.

Besides the fact that students get to make money, there is the added benefit of getting to network with others within the company, hopefully leading to bigger, better opportunities down the line.

One of the most important skills students can learn is time management. Being able to balance school and work may seem like a daunting task. However, being engaged in both activities tends to force you to prioritize and manage your time. Also, employers attending a college fair know from the beginning that students have classes, and tend to be more flexible and willing to work around your class schedule.

With opportunities like these offered on campus, students should take advantage and see where they will take them. It can be the first step in applying skills learned in the classroom and beyond and taking exciting new opportunities.

