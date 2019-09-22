City of Valdosta ready to skate ‘n play

The long-awaited Skate and Play Family Fun Center is finally here. Its grand opening was on Sept. 5 and many local residents are excited about the new addition.

The initial family fun center, Jungle Jym, was bought by the owners of Skate and Play, Janki and Neil Patel, in January. Construction began around April and ended on Sept. 1.

Shannon Easton, manager at Skate and play said that the she wanted to bring entertainment to Valdosta.

“I noticed that (there’s) just not a lot to do around here and it seemed like people wanted it to open back up,” she said.

The Skate and Play Family Fun Center offers roller skating, arcade games, miniature golf and party rooms. They include new innovative ways for families to enjoy their time.

“The arcade game is not like your regular stick a token in and get your tickets back,” said Easton. “You actually get an arcade card like you would at Dave and Buster’s and then you scan it, play the game, and it also collects your prizes.”

Easton said that the family fun center is looking forward to impacting the community in a positive way.

“It will give families things to do which will in turn impact the community,” she said. “It will bring us all together as a big family.”

Professor Greg Hawkins and his students from the VSU Art Department are also contributing to the new addition by helping decorate the walls. Every party room has a different theme including the comic, princess, space and safari theme.

“While construction was going on they would be here during the day but now when we close, VSU students are coming in here and finishing up our rooms,” said Easton.

First time business owners, Janki and Neil Patel are open to any suggestions and feedback from the community.

“This is all new to us and we are learning and growing,” said Easton. “Our goal is to put the community first and hear things that they say they want in their skating rink.”

Skate and Play Family Fun Center is located on 3124 N Oak Street Extension, Valdosta, GA 31602 and is open Tuesday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Fridays and Sundays, it’s opened 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Saturdays they’re open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Written by Kayla Pool, Campus Life Editor. Photos Courtesy of Kayla Pool.

