People Poll: WHat are your thoughts about parking at VSU?

Payton Pritchard, freshman mass media major

“I think there should be more on campus (parking) options,” She said. “Sometimes even trying to get to your dorm, you have to make your own parking spot because there are no more options.”

Ciara Gilbert, sophomore mass media major

“(The parking is) terrible! It’s never enough space. Students park in the staff parking because there’s no space,” Gilbert said. “You have to park far away from your class then you’re late. (They need to) Build more (student) parking spots and less staff/teacher parking spots.”

Alicia Gonzalez, freshman psychology major

“I wish there was parking closer to the dorms. It’s kind of a fat walk. It’s pretty full all the time, but Sustella is almost always empty but I never feel like waiting for the bus over there,” She said. “Maybe add another parking deck instead of just at Oak.”

Destiny Copes, freshmen business major

“Parking is terrible! There needs to be closer parking and there’s too much staff parking and you should not get two tickets for the same thing.”

Written by Jasmin Small, Campus Life Editor. Photos Courtesy of Jasmin Small.

