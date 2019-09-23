Home / Sports / Conference slate begins for Blazers Volleyball on Sept. 24
VSU has 466 assists with 45 aces, while recording 753 digs and has 105.5 total blocks with 17 solo blocks.

VSU women’s volleyball team will open the 2019 Gulf South Conference slate Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. at Shorter in Rome, Georgia.

The Blazers will then return to The Complex to host Lee and West Georgia on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, respectively.

The Blazers hold an 8-5 overall record and  went 3-1 last weekend at the Pacer Invitational, hosted by South Carolina Aiken. VSU defeated Converse, UNC Pembroke and Francis Marion, before losing to the host Pacers, 3-0. 

The first three matchups were against 3-0 teams. 

The Blazers have gone 7-2 since starting the season 1-3. Shorter comes into the matchup with a 6-5 overall record after going 3-1 in the University of Southern Indiana Invitational.

VSU defeated Shorter last season 3-0 in the GSC opener at The Complex for head coach Kaleigh Zoucha‘s first conference win. In the match, Jessie Mooney amassed 12 kills, while Kayla Widera had four blocks and Tammy Reyes Perez added 45 assists.  

The Blazers hit .336 for the match, while holding Shorter to a .158 clip. VSU has 504 kills for the season, while Shorter has 491.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

