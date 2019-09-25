Twitter fingers turned to trigger fingers: the full Tekashi69 breakdown

It looks like rapper Tekashi69 may want to consider a career shift, because he is singing like a canary in the courthouse concert that is the federal 6ix9ine trial.

Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez, has been held in the New York federal prison Rikers Island since November, 2018, due to his affiliation with the criminal organization “Nine Trey Bloods.” He was charged with a laundry list of serious felonies, ranging from racketeering, assault and possession of a firearm.

He was facing up to 47 years in prison, so Hernandez decided to take a plea bargain with the New York state prosecution. Now he is holding up his end of the bargain, and his testimony can only be described as straight out of a movie.

The prosecution had Hernandez testify about how he became affiliated with Nine Trey. He revealed that he was a ‘studio gangster’: in other words, he portrayed a tough image to sell records.

He grew up in Brooklyn, and he worked a variety of odd jobs such as a grocery bagger and busboy in his teen years. He made it clear he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth, but he was not ‘gangbanging’, as his music implied.

Hernandez was at his grocery job when music producer Peter Rogers introduced himself and commented he liked Hernandez’s look. Rogers then suggested they work together on a musical career.

“At the store I was working in, Stay Fresh Grill, there was a guy by the name of Peter Rogers always coming in there, buying things like tilapia, peanuts, stuff like that,” Hernandez said. “He asked me if ‘I made music, if I rap’. I was like ‘No’. And he was like: ‘Well, you got the image for it. You look cool’. I like, you know, took it into consideration, and we started making music with the guy.”

With this partnership, Hernandez toured Eastern Europe as an underground rapper, and his career hit peak success when he linked up with a high-ranking member of the Nine Trey gang, music executive Kifano ‘Shotti’ Jordan, for a music video for his 2017 single ‘Gummo’.

Jordan, owner of the record label Trey Way Entertainment, convinced Hernandez to join the label and affiliate with the gang. Hernandez avoided typical gang initiation rituals such as being ‘jumped’ in (which involves physical assault of the initiate) or having to commit a crime, and he simply hired Shotti as his manager. He even started shouting out ‘Trey Way’ in his music to promote Nine Trey.

When questioned why he would associate himself with a dangerous gang when his career seemed to be going smoothly, Hernandez noted that rappers are expected to have a ‘hardcore’ image, and he thought that his affiliation would promote that image.

“Like the credibility. Street credibility. The videos, the music, the protection. All the above.” He said.

In return, Hernandez offered the Nine Trey financial backing. Then the floodgates opened.

Tensions between Hernandez and Jordan were near immediate. Hernandez testified that he was frustrated by Nine Trey taking additional money from him on the backend of his music deals and exhorting him. Jordan took issue with Hernandez’s disillusionment with the gang.

This culminated in a July 22 incident, where Hernandez was robbed and kidnapped. Hernandez initially announced on social media that it was an inside job, and he tearfully confirmed on the witness stand that members of Nine Trey set him up, forced him to the back of his vehicle, put a gun up to his temple, beat him and stole $350,000 worth of money and jewelry.

“Damn, they caught me slipping, it’s over,” Hernandez said. “I’m pleading with my heart: ‘Yo, don’t shoot.”

Hernandez claimed the civil war didn’t stop there. He claimed that Jordan continued to embezzle money from him, totaling out to $22 million. To add further insult to injury, Jordan allegedly slept with Hernandez’s then-girlfriend Jade, whose full name has been redacted from all records.

The personal tensions reached a fever pitch when in November of 2018, two weeks before the Nine Trey police crackdown, Tekashi fired his entire team. This led to a social media firestorm and angry fans complaining about him missing tour dates and shows.

Behind closed doors, law enforcement was closing in. Arrests were in order for eleven Nine Trey members, including Hernandez and Jordan.

Nine Trey was not the only set implicated by Hernandez. He confirmed fellow rappers Jim Jones and Cardi B as being associated with the Bloods.

Of all the defendants of the trial, so far only Hernandez and Jordan have pleaded out. Jordan was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on September 20, 2019.

His testimony sparked a firestorm on social media, namely Twitter. Users were joking and fearing for his safety due to Nine Trey’s street code “snitches end up in ditches”.

These fears were realized when prosecutors played leaked audio from a phone conversation between Jim Jones and Nine Trey leader Jamel ‘Mel Murda’ Jones during Day 3 of Hernandez’s testimony. Jones advised ‘Mel Murda’ to ‘violate’ Hernandez for being a ‘fake gang member’ and for telling on the Bloods.

As the 6ix9ine trial ends, only time will tell if Hernandez will receive witness protection, a career resurrection, or violent retribution from the streets.

Written by Malia Thomas, Entertainment Editor. Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia.