Here’s 10 facts ahead of Blazers versus Choctaws

Before the Blazers (4-0) and Mississippi College (2-2) kick off at 2 p.m at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, here are 10 notes to be aware of:
- In the all-time series between the Blazers and Choctaws, VSU leads 10-8-1. The Blazers currently ride a nine-game win streak heading into today’s matchup, most recently defeating the Choctaws in Clinton, Mississippi 63-42 on September 29, 2018.
- VSU starting quarterback Rogan Wells has six passing touchdowns this season. Choctaws quarterback Detric Hawthorn has zero.
- The Blazers (as of Sept. 30) ranks No. 1 in the AFCA Top 25 poll, with 774 votes. The Choctaws do not rank in the poll, receiving just four votes.
- The Blazers are the No. 1 scoring offense in the Gulf South Conference, averaging 43.5 points per game. The Choctaws average 22.8 points per game.
- In their last matchup, the Blazers scored 35 points in the second quarter, the most ever scored last season for a single quarter.
- Wells threw a career-high six touchdowns in the last matchup with the Choctaws.
- The Blazers had seven scoring drives of under two minutes and four of under a minute in the last matchup.
- The Blazers win last season gave VSU its first 5-0 start since 2007 and its first 3-0 start in GSC play since 2007, while ending the month perfect for the first time since 2011 when playing four or more games in the month.
- Both teams combined for 1,129 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns in the last matchup.
- Jamar Thompkins rushed for a career-high 180 yards on just right carries last season against the Choctaws, a huge performance on his way to the GSC Freshman of the week.
Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.
