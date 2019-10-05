Here’s 10 facts ahead of Blazers versus Choctaws

Before the Blazers (4-0) and Mississippi College (2-2) kick off at 2 p.m at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium, here are 10 notes to be aware of:

In the all-time series between the Blazers and Choctaws, VSU leads 10-8-1. The Blazers currently ride a nine-game win streak heading into today’s matchup, most recently defeating the Choctaws in Clinton, Mississippi 63-42 on September 29, 2018. VSU starting quarterback Rogan Wells has six passing touchdowns this season. Choctaws quarterback Detric Hawthorn has zero. The Blazers (as of Sept. 30) ranks No. 1 in the AFCA Top 25 poll, with 774 votes. The Choctaws do not rank in the poll, receiving just four votes. The Blazers are the No. 1 scoring offense in the Gulf South Conference, averaging 43.5 points per game. The Choctaws average 22.8 points per game. In their last matchup, the Blazers scored 35 points in the second quarter, the most ever scored last season for a single quarter. Wells threw a career-high six touchdowns in the last matchup with the Choctaws. The Blazers had seven scoring drives of under two minutes and four of under a minute in the last matchup. The Blazers win last season gave VSU its first 5-0 start since 2007 and its first 3-0 start in GSC play since 2007, while ending the month perfect for the first time since 2011 when playing four or more games in the month. Both teams combined for 1,129 yards of offense and 15 touchdowns in the last matchup. Jamar Thompkins rushed for a career-high 180 yards on just right carries last season against the Choctaws, a huge performance on his way to the GSC Freshman of the week.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics.

