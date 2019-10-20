Crime Report: 10/2 – 10/10

In the month of October, Valdosta State Police have seen many of the same three crimes going on around campus.

These three crimes are larceny, drug law violation and vandalism.

Two drug law violations were made on Oct. 2. The first was at 1 a.m. at N. Oak St. & Baytree Rd. A VSU student Jamia Deriso was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of barbiturates.

The driver was cited for driving on the wrong class of license and a red-light violation, and was arrested by officer Lance Cruz.

That was not the only drug law violation on Oct 2. When officer Caleb Lee checked a suspicious car in the Sustella Parking Deck at 11 p.m., non-student Ehtha Bo was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Among the drug law violations, larceny and vandalism has been happening around Valdosta State as well.

On Oct. 3 at 8 p.m., a student reported the spoiler was torn from his vehicle which was parked in Centennial Lot.

Time Reported Time Occurred Crime Location Case Number Disposition 0045 0045 Liquor Law Violation Baytree Rd. 20191011-082371 Arrest Summary A non-student was arrested on Baytree Road for DUI after a traffic stop. 1025 1025 Larceny Centennial Lot 20191011-082412 Open Summary A student reported unlawful entry to a vehicle. Items were taken.

You can always check the daily crime and fire reports on the VSU website, and can always anonymously report to the VSU PD.

Written by Amelia Sellars. Photo Courtesy Spectator Staff.