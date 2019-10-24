VSU Police Department host self-defense seminar for students

The Valdosta State Police Department hosted a self-defense seminar on Oct. 16 at 6p.m. in the University Center North Cypress Room.

Heidi Browning, Administrative Sergeant-State Certification Manager said that the reason the VSU police department decided to host this type of event is because of the high traffic events which usually occur around this time.

“It’s homecoming week, a lot of students are going to be out and about and we want them to be aware of their surroundings,” she said.

The VSU police department wants students to be aware of their surroundings, and also to defend from attacks if necessary.

The beginning of the seminar consisted of a PowerPoint discussing ways to defend yourself in different environments, such as at home or at the gym. The second half of the event showed a physical representation of a male and female instructor demonstrating different techniques and self defense moves to use if assaulted.

This seminar also included guidelines for choosing a self-defense course and how to register and fill out the forms. All of these forms were very informative and listed many question and answers that one might have during the training course.

Cleona Taylor, a freshman psychology major, decided to attend the event because she got an email about it and always wanted try a self defense class to help with her confidence and feeling protected.

“The most important thing I learned tonight was the moves. I need to be aware of my surroundings because mostly I’m not,” Taylor said.

Talyor also said she would attend another class.

“This helps me to stay informed about what I should do on a daily basis,” she said.

The event provided insight on how defend yourself properly if an attack were to occur and tips on how to be aware of your surroundings. If you have any questions about self-defense and how to protect yourself, call 229.333.6024 or contact hnbertsch@valdosta.edu.

Written by Nadia Genus, Staff Writer. Photos Courtesy of VSU.

