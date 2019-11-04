Tennant’s Hat Trick leads VSU over Union

Senior Riley Tennant illustrated a hat trick to propel the Lady Blazers soccer team 6-0 victory against Union University Nov. 3. VSU improved to 9-6 overall and 7-4 in Gulf South Conference play.

The Lady Blazers have won three consecutive matchups.



Tennant finished the game with a career-high three goals on six shots and four on frame and one assist in the match. Sophomore Lauren Hicks and freshman Charlotte Sarri added a goal each. Hicks accounted for two assists in the match.

The Lady Blazers scored the first goal of the game on an own goal by Union.



The six goals matched the most scored this season by the Lady Blazers, last against Auburn Montgomery on Sept. 29. The Lady Blazers improved to 5-1-2 all-time against the Lady Bulldogs.

This is the hat trick of the season by VSU as senior Ashley Lewis hit a trio of scores in the win over Auburn Montgomery.



The Blazers notched 25 shots for the game and 14 on frame, while Union had four shots and three on goal.

VSU junior goalkeeper Caroline Embler had three saves in the contest.



VSU scored at the 19:16 mark with the own goal and Tennant scored 11 minutes later with the first assist from Hicks for a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.

In the second half, Tennant scored her second goal and the second assist from Hicks at the 56:32 mark, while Hicks scored at the 61:58 mark with an assist from Tennant.

Less than seven minutes later, Tennant scored her third goal and an assist from Lewis, while Sarri scored her first goal as a Blazer in minute No. 74, an assist from freshman Amber Saunders.



Union drops to 2-12 overall and 1-10 in GSC play. The Bulldogs had four shots from four different players in the contest, while Anna Venckus had nine saves in goal and allowed all six VSU scores.



Tennant has ten goals for the season with five assists for 25 points to lead the team as the Blazers return home to host Lee and Shorter to end regular season play.

VSU and Lee will meet in a GSC matchup Thursday at 7 p.m. at the VSU Soccer Complex. The Blazers then close the regular season Saturday at 1 p.m. versus Shorter for Senior Day.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr, Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

