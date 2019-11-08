Home / Sports / Blazers cross country eyes NCAA South Regional
VSU Blazers cross country teams are set to travel to Lakeland, Florida this weekend to compete in the NCAA South Regional, hosted by Florida Southern. 

The women will compete in a 6k race, while the men will run a 10k.

 The VSU men finished No. 8 at the Gulf South Conference Championships in their last time out. Sophomore Brishen House was the top finisher for the team, finishing 21st overall with a time of 26:27.83. 

Freshman Logan Kraus finished No. 39 overall with a time of 27:09.62.

 The VSU women finished seventh among all qualified schools. Junior Angie Cipriani paced the Blazers on Saturday morning, with a 11th place finish. 

Cipriani’s time was 19:25.1. 

Freshmen Khamryn Smith came in second for the Blazers at 21:12.74. Cipriani’s eleventh place finish earned her Second Team All-GSC honors. 

Written by Prince Robinson, Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

