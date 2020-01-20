Crime Report: Lock up your stuff

VSU crime rates have been surprisingly low this month.

Tallied at four larceny reports and one arrest for a drug law violation, this month is starting a little rough.

On Jan. 13, a student reported a missing wallet and another student reported a missing bag. Subsequently, that same day a student was arrested for a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, a student reported a stolen bicycle and an Odum Library staff member reported a stolen hard drive.

Two of the reported items have been returned, but the bicycle and the hard drive have yet to be found.

As stated in the annual security and fire safety report, federal law requires that VSU make sure that all faculty, staff, and students know the following:

“Valdosta State University prohibits the unlawful possession, use, manufacture or distribution of alcohol or controlled substances by students, faculty, staff, and guests in buildings, facilities, grounds or property controlled by the University or used as part of University activities.”

Furthermore, VSU does abide by Georgia’s 9-1-1 medical amnesty law. Meaning any person who in good faith, solely, seeking medical assistance for a person experiencing or believed to be experiencing a drug overdose or any person who is experiencing a drug overdose themselves shall not be arrested, charged, or prosecuted for a drug violation.

Written by Jaidenne Braggs, Staff Writer . Photo by The Spectator