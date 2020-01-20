Software Updates: Out with the old, In with the new

VSU Information Technology will no longer be providing support for Windows 7 operating system and have successfully migrated towards the new Windows 10 upgrade.

With IT updating all campus computers, they suggest students do the same for their personal computers. Because they cannot provide support for students’ personal computers, USG Technology Store offers the Windows 10 upgrade to students for free after downloading their license within 30 days.

“For computers that students own, Microsoft has strongly suggested moving to Windows 10, if the computer’s hardware can support it,” said Benjamin Li, director of Technical Support Services. “With them no longer providing security patches, fixes, or software updates, continuing to run Windows 7 will carry greater risk of viruses and other malicious software.”

Technical Support Services have been expecting the upgrade to occur and have made a few modifications around campus to ensure a smooth transition.

“For campus computers, students should expect minimal change this semester, as we have been proactive in upgrading classrooms, computer labs, and other learning spaces in anticipation of Microsoft discontinuing support for Windows 7.” Li said.

Updates to classrooms were presented among the IT requests at the Budget Advisory Meeting. However, this was primarily for hardware needed to ensure computer responsiveness despite the changes in software requirements. The actual Windows 10 software package for campus computers is already included within the scope of the Microsoft Campus Agreement.

Li also says that software updates are vital and include a number of sources including, but not limited to university strategic goals, requirements from the University System of Georgia, and the software lifecycles offered by individual publishers like Microsoft.

“These needs are all taken into account and prioritized through a project management process,” Li said. “The result is that we have a dynamic cycle of software updates in order to best meet these respective needs in a timely manner.”

Some of the new features in the Windows 10 update include being able to automatically back up your folders, screen content enlargement, emoji keyboard, getting notification settings from the taskbar, and creating events more quickly.

VSU students around campus are looking forward to checking out the new updates and what it has to offer.

“I’m always at the library now since I’m trying to hustle harder this semester,” Kayla Gwynn, a sophomore majoring in nursing said. “This update came at the right time and I’m glad they automatically back up my stuff now, so I won’t ever lose it. That’s the worst feeling for any student.”

