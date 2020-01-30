C’s get degrees, but these apps will get an ‘A’

Smart devices are not only good for pictures and social media, but they can help you be successful this spring semester. Technology has advanced over the past two decades that there are now apps that will help keep you on track when it comes to your academic work.

My Study Life is a free app that is compatible with both IOS and Android devices. This app allows students to organize their classes, events and assignments. In addition, tasks outside of schoolwork can be inputted as well. This will help users be admit about meeting deadlines.

Taskful is another mobile app which focuses on long-term planning and goal setting. This app is useful for projects that have an extended deadline. Though the focus is on long-term plans, users are still able to add sub task to the to do list as well. As you complete each task, the progress bar will slowly fill up. Seeing the progress bar will keep users motivated. Taskful is free, but they give you an option of a premium subscription for $5.00 a month. This subscription unlocks task sharing, app integration, and syncing across devices.

Group Me is a popular app amongst college students. It is a free app that allows users to add people to a chat. This app is a great way to communicate with other students in your class. Through this app, you can remind each other about upcoming assignments, ask peers clarifying questions, form study groups, and more.

Slack is another messaging app. However, this app allows users to create a team and set up channels that pertain to different topics. Essentially, Slack is a more organized form of Group Me. This is great for group projects for its members to be able to communicate with one another.

Evernote allows users to take excellent notes. It is also good for planning a project and management. This app gives users the ability to create check list and attach files. This feature ensures that all of your material is stored in one place. Evernote is free, but it does come with two subscriptions. There is Evernote plus for $3.99 and premium for $69.00 (students can get a 50% discount).

Hopefully these apps will help you be successful and stay on track this semester. All of the applications are free and available on most smart devices.

Written by Breannia Stillwell. Photos courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.