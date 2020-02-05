VSU attempts to swipes away hunger

VSU has decided to swipe out hunger.

Why?

Because some VSU students are struggling with hunger.

According to the hunger relief organization, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Lowndes county is among the nation’s top 10 percent for food insecurity in the general population.

In hopes of ending this problem, SGA has allowed VSU students to donate one meal swipe from their meal plan. Donated meals were placed into holding accounts which will be distributed to students identified by Housing and Residence Life, Student Affairs, Auxiliary Services, and Drop N’ Shop.

SGA president, Jacob Bell, stated that these statistics are alarming and have created a growing conversation on how to respond to student hunger.

“Nearly 1000 meals have been donated, and these will go to Blazers who need them to get across the finish line,” Bell said.

Janai Green, sophomore, nursing major, stated that she was unaware and shocked about food insecurity here at VSU.

“When I got the email about Swipe It Forward, I was kind of confused and surprised,” she said. “I was unaware of the food insecurity and I wanted to help. I told all of my friends about the program and encouraged them to donate a swipe as well.”

Another way insufficient food security can be stopped is making students aware of resources that are available for them around campus.

The food bank, Drop N’ Shop, is a food resource located on the first floor of the student union, across from the student theater. They provide food and business attire for students. They also accept clothes and food donations. This resource is available from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Brandon Riggins, junior, psychology major, said that the drop N’ Shop is another resource that a lot of students don’t know about.

“I am glad that something is being done in order to stop this problem. I was aware of the Drop N’ Shop in the union, but I’m not sure if everyone is aware of this resource,” Riggins said.

Grace Café, is a nonprofit organization that provides free food and snacks for college students. Grace Café is located next to the Christ Episcopal Church on North Patterson Street and is open every day from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. They also provide dinners every Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

It may seem like food is easy to access on campus, but for some students It’s a challenge trying to figure out what to eat for dinner every night. If donating a swipe can decrease the number of students suffering from food insecurity imagine what else can be done to end it for good.

Written by Breannia Stillwell, Staff Writer. Photos Courtesy of Lenah Allen

