Spring Break: Valdosta Edition

The much needed week-long break from school is right around the corner and while some students will be traveling, others will be staying in Valdosta For students planning to stay in Valdosta, there are still plenty of fun and inexpensive things to do.

Wild Adventure’s theme park will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m on Sunday. This theme park has plenty of roller coaster rides and games for visitors. They also have a zoo which features animals like the Pine snakes, llamas, Toucan, Indian Crested porcupines and more.

If you are a person who is interested in art and history, Turner Center for the Arts may be the place for you. The art center contains six galleries which houses works that are regional, international, old and new. Some of the exhibits include a large collection of East African art and a small collection of European ceramics. They also have hold events like pottery classes, oil painting, computer art and more. For more information regarding these events, visit their website, turnercenter.org.

Epic Escape Rooms is an interactive adventure game designed for up to 10 people and it’s only $25 per person. Skill and wit will be used in order for you and your team to escape from the locked room. A series of clues will be given to find the key that unlocks the door and you only have 60 minutes to escape. Epic Escape Rooms also has rooms with different themes that you could chose from such as The Table for Two , Mom’s Diner and The Dying Love In order to visit Epic Escape Rooms, you must book through their website, epicescaperoomsvaldosta.com.

To just get away and play in the sand, Jacksonville beach is only two hours away. Jacksonville also has plenty of local restaurants and bars. Monkey’s Uncle Tavern is one of the well-known restaurants at Jacksonville Beach. This restaurant has dart boards, pool tables, Wednesday night karaoke and happy hour. There are other restaurants like this along Jacksonville’s beach that will allow you to meet new people and have a great time.

Just because you may have to stay in Valdosta doesn’t mean your spring break is over. The fun is where you make it. All that is needed is time and a plan.

Written by Breannia Stillwell, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of Valdosta State University.

