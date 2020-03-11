Valdosta City School closed Wednesday due to coronavirus case, VSU remains open

Valdosta City Schools will be closed Wednesday, March 11, due to a potential coronavirus case.

According to a statement released by Valdosta City Schools on late Tuesday, March 10, a student teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School had indirect contact with family members who may have previously contracted the virus (COVID-19).

The statement added that the student teacher or family have shown symptoms and have decided to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

The school district immediately alerted public health officials of the potential exposure of COVID-19.

Based on information given to public health officials, the student teacher “has an extremely low risk of any significant exposure to the coronavirus.”

Valdosta City Schools is taken absolute caution with the situation and has decided to close school. There is no indication of whether it will extend past Wednesday.

The closing day will allow Valdosta City Schools to clean and sanitize other affected schools, buses and other facilities that may have been exposed to the potential coronavirus.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is always our top priority,” the statement said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and keep our community informed via our school district website, social media sites and our all-call system. Our response will adhere to the guidelines and recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Georgia Department of Public Health.”

Valdosta State University will remain open. There has been no change to class schedules.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Managing Editor. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.