Breaking: Valdosta State will temporarily suspended school starting Monday

VSU students get their wish.

The University System of Georgia announced Thursday, March 13, it will suspend instruction for the next two weeks and then transition to a remote learning environment at all institutions. The announcement was made through a letter to presidents of 26 USG institutions.

Spring break was set for March 16-20.

Teresa MacCartney, Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia wrote:

“Dear Presidents:

“Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all University System of Georgia institutions will temporarily suspend instruction for two weeks to allow time for USG institutions to test their business continuity plans and online instruction modules and for state officials to continue to assess the current situation regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia.

“Students who are currently on spring break are strongly encouraged not to return to campus. Students on campus are asked to depart campus by close of business Friday, March 13, 2020, and to remain away from campus until March 29, 2020. At this time, students are not being asked to move out of their dorms for the remainder of the semester. For students who are unable to leave campus, please establish a mechanism to safely accommodate those students on campus.

“Please activate your relevant business continuity plans and ensure the operation of online instruction should that become necessary. Further guidance will follow as the situation warrants.”

VSU administration has been contacted for comment.

This story will be updated with new information.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Managing Editor. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.