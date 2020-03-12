Editorial: VSU needs a plan for the coronavirus

Recently, over a hundred colleges across the United States have closed their campuses and moved their classes online in hopes to avoid the spread of coronavirus on their campus.

These colleges include Ohio State University, Arizona State University, and even Harvard University.

Meanwhile, here at Valdosta State, professors have been discussing what may happen if they close the campus while also preparing students for online classes by showing students around BlazeView.

As of March 11, there has only been one presumptive case of COVID-19 in Lowndes County.

The Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District confirmed that the individual is currently hospitalized; however, the source of exposure is unknown.

They said that the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low.

On this same date, Dr. Rodney B. Carr, Vice President of Student Success, sent an e-mail to all students confirmed that students will be expected to return on March 23 after spring break.

Furthermore, they have encouraged students to register travel information for personal or school-sanctioned plans to give out information on the risk of coronavirus wherever their destination may be.

While this may be an effective plan for administration, there could be safer precautions to ensure student safety.

Since most students will be traveling, and they are aware that there is a risk of exposure as students go off in a variety of directions across the country (or even outside of it).

A way of potentially lessening the risk of the spread of coronavirus is to keep campus closed for about a week or two after spring break.

Since professors have already been preparing for and discussing online alternatives for classwork, this is not a bad idea to consider.

Additionally, graduating seniors will still get their chance to walk across the stage and graduate.

Another scenario is possibly closing campus for the remainder of the semester and permanently switching to online classes.

While this is probably a more desirable option for many students, this may not be the best one in the end.

Seniors may not get the opportunity to walk across the stage after all their years of stressful hard work.

Also, students have already put forth so much effort into classes, organizations, and other activities, so to have all their excitement and future events canceled for the rest of the semester would be a waste.

It is important for Valdosta State, and Valdosta city in general, to keep us informed on any possible threats and risks from the coronavirus. Everyone should also keep themselves updated on the spread of the disease.

Also, everyone should continue to follow property hygiene in order to maintain cleanliness and help keep the spread of bacteria to a minimum.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator staff.