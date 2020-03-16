USG announces online instruction for rest of semester

VSU will switch time online classes for the rest of the semester due to the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson for the University System of Georgia announced Monday evening.

The decision comes following last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks at all USG schools.

“The University System of Georgia (USG) has decided that all 26 institutions will move to online instruction for all courses for the remainder of the semester with extremely limited exceptions. This action comes following last week’s decision to suspend instruction for two weeks to ensure business and instructional continuity, and to allow further state assessment of COVID-19,” USG Vice Chancellor of Communications Aaron Diamant said in a statement.

Residence halls will be closed with some exceptions for students who are unable to find housing elsewhere or go home.

Students are not allowed to return to campus until they receive permission from their institution, which will be forthcoming soon. Currently, students are on spring break.

The USG website states that students “will receive specific instructions from campus leaders regarding when they will be allowed to return to campus to retrieve their belongings from residence halls.”

VSU administration has been contacted for comment.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Managing Editor. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.