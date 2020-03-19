VSU Housing and Residence Life moves students out

In light of the recent campus closure, VSU Housing and Residence Life has decided to move students out of residence halls by March 27.

This move out applies to all campus residents, even the Centennial residents whose leases go beyond the Spring 2020 semester.

In order to comply with CDC regulations and limit the amount of people in a public space, Housing and Residence Life has timeslots set up for a certain amount of residences to check out. The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 19: Noon – 8:00 pm

March 20 – 27: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm (including weekends)

Students must go to the VSU Housing Portal, select “Spring 2020 Move Out Timeslots”, book their time to come in and screenshot their confirmation email. Students will not be allowed entrance into their residence hall unless they present a copy of their confirmation.



Parking and University Police will be there to assist with the move out. As long as students are parked in a legal space, tickets will not be issued by VSU nor police.

Students with extenuating circumstances will be permitted to continue living on campus. These include extreme distance from their home address to the university, academic accommodations, risk of homelessness and students who depend on local jobs for income.

Local ‘convenience’ jobs are not considered extenuating circumstances. Students who meet the exceptions need to complete this online form by March 24: https://valdosta.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b7uscYesnOlx68l.

Students are also advised to clear out their mailing boxes prior to moving out.



Several students are already making their dissatisfaction and fear known on VSU’s mobile app.

Anna Roberts, senior art education major, was upset about the two hour block to move out.

”My parents have to take off work to help me move. Like, they can’t just call out tomorrow,” she said.

“It doesn’t work like that.”

Kevina Brantley, senior Business Administration major, expressed similar sentiments.

“I swear refund checks better be more than a 300 dollar rebate check,” she said.

“They are treating us so nasty.”

Andrew Kinnion, junior astronomy, physics and mathematics major, was also one of several students who doubted VSU’s ability to provide full refunds.

“Prediction: Housing/Dining refunds will be a discount for housing/dining for returning students living on campus and purchasing a meal plan,” he said.

“It will be an actual check for graduating, transferring or other students not choosing to live on campus next semester. Hence why the section [in the portal] said “Refunds and Housing credit”. Will be shocked if everyone gets an actual check.”

There are still no updates about any particular housing refund plan.

This story was last updated on March 19, 2020 at 12:45 p.m.

Written by Malia Thomas, Entertainment Editor. Photos courtesy of Bethany Davis and Malia Thomas.