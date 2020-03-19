VSU Spring Commencement cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

College students for generations have yearned for the opportunity to walk across the stage for graduation.

VSU’s upcoming spring 2020 class will not know what that feels like.

University System of Georgia has announced Spring Commencement ceremonies have been cancelled for all 26 USG institutions, including VSU. The decision was made Wednesday, March 18, by USG as part of massive efforts to suppress the spread of the new coronavirus.

The undergraduate ceremony was set for Saturday, May 9. Also, the graduate school ceremony for May 8 will also not be held.

In a message from VSU President Dr. Richard Carvajal sent to students, faculty and staff, Carvajal expressed his apologies to all graduates.

“I know how much our graduates have longed for this day, and I am truly sorry that this decision became necessary,” Dr. Richard Carvajal, VSU president, said via statement. “That said, our top priority must be the health, safety, and wellbeing of all members of our VSU community, especially during these challenging times.”

With all USG institutions switching to online instruction for the remainder of the semester, students will be able to complete academic requirements. Though ceremonies will not be held for graduates, students who complete all coursework will graduate this semester in May, and all degrees will be mailed.

Dr. Carvajal said there will be an alternative celebration of upcoming graduates.

“We are also looking for an alternative way to celebrate this year’s special group of graduates,” Dr. Carvajal said. “A special announcement regarding that celebration will be coming soon.”

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Managing Editor. Photo Courtesy of Flickr.