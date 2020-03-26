First cases of coronavirus at VSU confirmed

The VSU’s President’s Office confirmed that a staff member and a faculty member have tested positive for COVID-19 in a statement released today.

The staff member was last reported on campus on March 18. The faculty member was last seen on campus on March 11.

Despite the incubation period for coronavirus lasting two weeks, the President’s Office assures students, faculty and staff that the “overall risk of COVID-19 to students, faculty, and staff at VSU remains low”.

Per CDC recommendations, the President’s Office urges students and staff to follow these guidelines to help prevent spreading:

Both employees are at home, and the Georgia Department of Public Health are reaching out to the people who have been in contact with them.

The President’s Office reminds students that if they exhibit symptoms of coronavirus such as cough, fever and shortness of breath, or if they have traveled out of the country in the last two weeks, they should contact their primary care doctor or the local health department immediately and stay isolated.

The President’s Office has been reached for further comment.

Written by Malia Thomas, Entertainment Editor. Photos by Malia Thomas by Bethany Davis, graphic designer.