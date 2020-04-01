Florida orders people to stay home, Georgia could be next

While Florida makes a move, Georgia waits.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Wednesday asking people to stay at home across the state due to the overwhelming spread of the coronavirus.

DeSantis said people are only permitted to leave their homes for essential services or activities. The order lists the following as essential activities:

Attending religious services

Participating in recreational activities such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running or swimming (consistent with social distancing guidelines).

Taking care of pets

Caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend.

The order also states that a social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there should be no social gatherings of 10 or more individuals. The local governments have been advised to enforce the rule.

DeSantis said the order is targeted towards individuals. The order does not apply to non-essential businesses in its entirety. Those business are encouraged to make deliveries, to-go orders and/or curbside takeaway.

Although Georgia has not implemented a shelter-in-place order, there are counties such as Lowndes, Dekalb and others that have announced a similar order.

Georgia has 4,638 known confirmed cases, ranking No. 11 of all 50 states. Georgia has 139 confirmed deaths, according to the CDC.

Florida has over 2,000 more cases with 52 less deaths.

Georgia could be next in ordering a statewide shelter in place.

Florida’s order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m Friday. The order is set to expire on April 30.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Managing Editor. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.