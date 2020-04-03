Want to see what ignoring the social distancing mandate will do? Watch this.
April 3, 2020
TectonixGEO, a data collection team, used cellular tracking to configure a map of how ignoring social distancing warnings will impact the country, with alarming results.
Written by Malia Thomas. Photo and video courtesy of TectonixGEO.
