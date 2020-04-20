Get to know the SGA presidential candidate: Alejandro Briceño

Alejandro Briceño is a senior political science and mass media major and public administration minor from Valencia, Venezuela.

With his experience in leadership positions through his collegiate career, Briceño is confident in his leadership abilities.

Alongside his current position as Senator Director for Academic Affairs of SGA, Briceño is also the Society of International Students president, Pi Sigma Alpha Honor Society member, and Alpha Chi Honor Society member.

Running under the campaign team VSUrWay, Briceño and his fellow campaign team operate under the motto “Vibrant, strong, unified.”

Throughout his campaign, Briceño has been insistent of emphasizing the importance of “you”.

“Your inner person, the ambitious, goal-reaching individual with a heart of fire and a blazing spirit.”

Briceño believes that VSU is on an “upward trend” and that SGA needs to keep up with the growing pace that the university is on.

Briceño also sees the importance of diversity and sees VSU as a place full of unique individuals of different cultures and backgrounds.

“Diversity is something I’m keen on improving, as I believe that a campus that’s culturally rich is set up for success, as the trend of globalization moves forward, we must keep up with the times.”

He wants to be an advocate for those who do not get represented enough at VSU, such as graduate and international students.

Briceño’s interest in resolving issues that seem to get looked over is one of his key motives for running for office.

“I’ve been keen on trying to make this university better and to attend do issues that usually get overlooked, usually through my role as Senate Director of Academic Affairs of SGA.”

Briceño shows care and compassion for the current situation that the student body is in and says that SGA cannot stay idle.

“We are currently facing a historical pandemic and many of our students will be affected emotionally, economically or by health. We have to represent our students even amidst this pandemic and provide them the most support we can offer, even outside of our institution.”

Briceño looks to prove that he is a leader who acts over simply making promises, as he asks, “After all, what is an ideal if you are not able to pursue it?”

Written by Torrence Weaver, Staff Writer. Submitted Photo by Alejandro Briceño.