Saying Goodbye: Malia Thomas

It is about time! My time at VSU has finally come to an end, and in some weird way, the last four years have flown by and not came fast enough at the same time.

When I think about my growth, I simply look back at my college journey in sheer amazement. The difference between Malia in May 2016 and May 2020 is like night and day. The best way I can describe the last four years of my life is an amusement park full of overpriced food, roller coasters and hot, sweaty days trying to get a park.

I had always had an interest in journalism and writing. As a matter of fact, the school paper was my mainstay elective for the last two years of my high school career. However, I was still shy and kept to myself in high school, and I found interviewing people to be a challenge. As a result, I gravitated to law and business.

Fast forward to 2017. I had taken my core classes through dual enrollment and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Turns out, I’m terrible at math, so an MBA was a no go. My college counselor told me the law field was oversaturated, and my pockets were directing me to the nearest exit. My parents didn’t want me to be an English major, so I decided to go the Communication route, with an emphasis on Public Relations.

One of the required courses in Communication is News Writing, taught by the talented Ted Geltner. He made class fun and interesting, and all of a sudden, I didn’t mind talking to people. In fact, I got so good at it that I’ve fooled the general public into thinking that I’m an extrovert (haha, imagine the sheer thought).

I started out as a staff writer and wrote about a variety of topics. I always gravitated towards entertainment stories because it was lighthearted compared to the stress of dealing with tougher coursework, money and the dreadful parking. The jubilant Jacorey Moon and the absolutely legendary Dr. Pat Miller took me under their wing, and I got promoted to the Berliner/Entertainment Editor in May 2018.

My first semester being an editor wasn’t easy, but I finally came into my own this Spring semester through my initiative in internships, design, photography and my witty columns. My passion project, the February Black History Month edition of the Berliner, is my magnum opus as far as my Spectator career goes. I had such plans for March, but of course, my Berliner, graduation, employment prospects and hot girl summer had to be ruined because COVID-19 decided I can’t have nice things.

I want to give a special thanks to Ted for always making me laugh and being a bright spot during a tiring day, Jacorey for showing me the ropes and Dr. Miller for pushing me to improve my craft.

Another special thanks for my gifted fellow editors, who I have come to consider good friends: the passionate Prince, the ever-so patient Payton, the lovely Lenah, the knowledgeable Kaitlyn, the keen Kyle, the impeccable Isabella, the kindred Kayla, the cool Cecil, Gerald and my best friend and mentee, the terrific TJ. Jasmin, Jaidenne, Bre, Ben and Donisha, I love you guys too.



One last thank you to mom for recognizing my dreams, dad for believing in me, my siblings for annoying me and the sidewalk for keeping me off the streets.

It has been an honor serving as your Berliner and Entertainment Editor. I’ve come away with amazing skills and friends, and I had the time of my life doing it.

Written by Malia Thomas for the last time, Entertainment Editor. Photo courtesy of Malia Thomas.