VSU varsity sports scheduled to resume in fall semester

VSU’s Athletic Department is planning on having all varsity sports active during the fall semester, with new regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Herb Reinhard, director of athletics for VSU, said that he wants all students to understand upon return to make sure to do everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It will be extremely important for student-athletes along with all VSU students to understand the importance of actively doing the things that can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “Things like washing your hands, social distancing when possible and the wearing of masks when possible.”

According to the 87-page plan that can be found on VSU’s website, attendance levels may vary due to social-distancing. The Athletic Department will be in communication with different offices to receive guidance in what regulations will be in effect for attending sporting events.

“We expect the governor’s office and the University System of Georgia along with the Department of Public Health to provide direction to all university system schools regarding what policies will be in effect for stadium seating capacity for the fall,” Reinhard said.

If limited or no attendance is in effect, Reinhard said there are plans to broadcast the games live, but at this time, the department is still working on where students can watch these broadcasts.

“If we have to significantly limit attendance, efforts will be made to live stream as many events as possible,” he said. “Plans are still being worked on as to how the live broadcast would be delivered.”

Reinhard said student-athlete enrollment has not been affected and all 12 of VSU’s intercollegiate sports plan to participate during the 2020-21 academic year during their traditional sport seasons.

To see the full reopening plan VSU has for the fall go to www.valdosta.edu/return

Written by Isabella Schneider, Copy Editor. Photo courtesy of Bethany Davis, Graphics Designer.