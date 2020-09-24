Free COVID-19 testing Locations Around Valdosta You Should Know About

As college students, we are always worried about money, and now with the pandemic, we are worried about contracting a life-threatening disease. However, to ease that worry, there are free testing locations in Valdosta that students can get tested at for free.

According to Georgia’s Health Department, Lowndes County currently has 3,848 positive COVID-19 cases and some VSU students are concerned about how they can access free COVID-19 testing. However, with the knowledge of free testing locations this could ease the mind of students.

“These testing sites are important to college students because we need some type of security as we attend college during this crazy time, and knowing that we can get a free test gives us a little more comfort,” said Arianne Grant, freshman nursing major.

Jarred Bornman, a mathematics major at VSU, also believes that testing for COVID-19 is important and wants to feel safe while the campus is open during a pandemic.

“I haven’t been tested for COVID yet, but I do believe it plays an important [role] to keeping the general public aware of this pandemic,” he said. “Many are forgetting that it still exists and push forward through like it never happened.”

For those who are looking for free testing, Valdosta does offer three locations:

1.CVS on 2205 N. Ashley St.

This pharmacy offers free testing for anyone who does have insurance or are in a federal program for the uninsured. They are available every day of the week with an appointment.

Patients have to be qualified to take the test, so CVS provides questions to see if they are qualified. Once they are qualified, the patient can make an appointment by filling out a registration form on MinuteClinic.com.

It typically takes 2-3 days for the patient to receive their results through the email or through a text message with a secured link.

When you go to get your test done, they suggest to go alone to and to make sure you have proof of identification and your insurance.

2.The Lowndes County Health Department

This health department also provides free testing Monday through Saturday between 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Civic Center on 2108 East Hill Avenue.

They require patients to call (844) 955-1499 to get an appointment.

Walgreens on 1800 Baytree Rd.

This location also does free testing with the same procedures as CVS.

The pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday. On Saturday, they are open from 9 a.m to 6 p.m., and on Sunday, it is open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m

Written by Killie Huckleby,Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of Killie Huckleby.