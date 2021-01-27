People Poll: What advice do you have for time management in college?

Sebastian Fernandez, freshman music performance major

“My advice is to look at your schedule weekly. If you have a set plan for workouts, time to do homework or go to classes that helps. Wake up at a certain hour so you can get to class, get your studying done and the rest of your day. Weekends are a good time to study for me.”

Jesse Latherow, sophomore theatre production major

“Time management is a lot to deal with especially as an honors and theatre student. To-do lists are definitely a big one. Keeping things color coded in a schedule. As much as high school teachers love to say it, it is really true a good planner helps. The microsoft to-do app does wonders.”

Stephen Sykes, freshman business major

“Have a list of all your assignments that are coming up so you know when they are due, down to the time. Prioritize. Know what you have so you can see it all. I use a word document.”

Alaysha Hawkins, junior psychology major

“I say pick out days that work for you so you can set aside time specifically. That way you already have things put in your calendar. Having a planner to plan out your days you can work on certain things. I think making schedules or calendars is really good for students.”

Written by Gwen Friedman, Assistant Social Media Editor. Photo courtesy of Gwen Friedman.