Editorial: It’s time to level the playing field

As we’ve seen in the sports world, the best teams win championships; not the best player. We as an American society could reflect this truth if we would let ourselves.

All too often, people are held back from being great at what they do because of their skin color, gender, etc.

This has to stop.

Imagine if Tom Brady wasn’t allowed to play football because he was white. Imagine if Michael Jordan wasn’t allowed to play basketball because he was black.

In Brady, the people of New England would have lost the captain of their beloved Patriots, the man who would take them to the Super Bowl nine times and come away with six victories.

In Jordan, the city of Chicago would have lost, arguably, the greatest basketball player of all time, and the man who would lead the city’s team to six championship victories, all while helping to popularize basketball around the world.

These men were able to thrive in their respective sports and become valuable assets to their teams because they had the ability and were allowed to.

If you look at our society, or the ones in charge, you will see just how easily these two athletes’ success could have been over before it even started.

In corporate America, success is so often granted to people as a gift rather than something earned. All you have to do is be born into a wealthy family, know the right people or be a certain race or gender. You don’t have to worry about being qualified for the job if you have already checked off these three boxes.

In sports, this method of obtaining success could never work. So what if a guy is born rich or knows the general manager of the Dallas Cowboys? If he can’t throw a football 50+ yards, he isn’t going to be given a silver helmet with a blue star on each side.

Do you see what I mean? This is the right way to find success, both morally and practically.

We must push the higher-ups in America to function the same way the people in charge of sports teams do.

Those in charge should be required to formulate a hiring strategy in which all candidates are analyzed, except for their traits that don’t correlate to their effectiveness, such as race and gender.

Now, of course some fields are better suited for men and some are better suited for women. There is nothing inherently wrong about that. But, in fields that could be performed equally regardless of gender, then gender should have no bearing on the hiring results.

Obviously, there are no fields where one race would outperform another race, so race should never be taken into account when hiring an employee.

If you become aware of a company who is displaying clear bias in the hiring department, take action against them.

For several companies, this could mean ceasing to use their products or services. Money talks and most companies will make changes if it is impacting their profits.

Some companies are more essential to individuals than others and you may not be able to simply cut them out of your life. In this case, contact the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to resolve the matter and effect change.

We can’t let discrimination hinder our progress as a society—a team—any longer. We must promote our best players and work together, no matter our differences, so that everyone wins.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator staff.