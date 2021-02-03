Editorial: Vaccine could be the sword to slay the dragon

It was the shot heard round the world.

COVID-19 took control of the world over a year ago, and through months of social distancing, mask wearing and hand sanitizing, we finally have two authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

This is a very important weapon in our war against coronavirus.

Robbyn DeSpain, Director of Strategic Communications at VSU, has recently sent out an email confirming that they will be giving the vaccine at the Student Health Center, and it is not mandated for all students to take, but it is highly encouraged.

There is no cost to take the vaccine.

The distribution of the vaccine will occur in four different phases following the guidance of the Georgia Department of Public Health.

While it is not required to take the vaccine, universities requiring vaccines are not unprecedented.

Many universities require that students be vaccinated against diseases such as meningitis, measles and chicken pox, with waivers and exceptions for religious, medical or philosophical reasons.

They were right to not make the vaccine a requirement for all students. Along with reasons stated previously, students should have control over their decisions concerning their health and safety.

However, students should feel a moral obligation to do their part in taming the disease and securing the safety and health of the general public.

Many of us like to interact with our peers on a day-to-day basis, whether it be in the classroom or at campus events. A lot of students even go to the bars or to parties on the weekends. This is risky business.

Not only are students risking their health – quite possibly their lives – in order to have fun and be normal, but they are also risking the lives of others.

While the vaccine does not stop the risk of giving it to others, if most students decide to get the vaccine, it could possibly deter the spread of the disease.

Since they are not requiring the vaccine, the university should put their focus into educating students about the safety of the vaccine.

Many people have been skeptical of the vaccine due to possible side effects and the quickness in its creation. Conspiracy theorists even say that the government is trying to inject surveillance microchips into us.

The vaccine could take weeks, or even months, before it gets to us, but if it’s the final step towards the end of the war on COVID-19, it may be worth the wait.

We have been battling this monster of a disease for over a year, and from the looks of it, we will continue this fight for months to come.

This vaccine could be the sword to slay the dragon, but only if people are willing to educate themselves and take the vaccine safely.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans have lost their lives before the development of this vaccine. Honor them by doing your best to win this biological war.

This editorial reflects the general opinion of The Spectator staff.