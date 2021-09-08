Home / Campus Life / People poll: What’s your favorite Starbucks drink?

September 8, 2021

Ella Rose Clifford, dual-enrolled pre-med major

“My favorite drink is the mango dragon fruit lemonade refresher because it is good, and I don’t like the taste of coffee.”

Katlyn Hambrick, a freshman biology major

“My favorite drink is the Vanilla Bean Creme because it is a vanilla flavor, and I like everything vanilla.”

Iyanan Mitchell, a sophomore nursing major

“My favorite drink is the caramel macchiato because I love iced coffee, but it’s weird because I don’t like caramel.”

 

Blessed Lee, a sophomore health science major

“I love the iced chai with sweet cream because I like the cinnamon sweet taste.”

Story by Madeline Harper, Staff Reporter. Photo courtesy of Madeline Harper.

