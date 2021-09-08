People poll: What’s your favorite Starbucks drink?

Ella Rose Clifford, dual-enrolled pre-med major
“My favorite drink is the mango dragon fruit lemonade refresher because it is good, and I don’t like the taste of coffee.”
Katlyn Hambrick, a freshman biology major
“My favorite drink is the Vanilla Bean Creme because it is a vanilla flavor, and I like everything vanilla.”
Iyanan Mitchell, a sophomore nursing major
“My favorite drink is the caramel macchiato because I love iced coffee, but it’s weird because I don’t like caramel.”
Blessed Lee, a sophomore health science major
“I love the iced chai with sweet cream because I like the cinnamon sweet taste.”
Story by Madeline Harper, Staff Reporter. Photo courtesy of Madeline Harper.