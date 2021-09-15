People Poll: What are some weekend activities you suggest for college students?

Mckayla Davis, a freshman nursing major
“I’ll go to events on campus. I actually went to The Happening. I have also gone to Wild Adventures on weekends.”
Landen Browning, a freshman chemistry major
“I like to go to the movies and eat out on the weekends. I love spending time with my friends.”
Benjamin Kotty, a senior computer information systems major
“I hang out with friends or go to the mall. Anything that comes up, I just go with the flow.”
Ta’kesia Parker, a senior visual arts major
“Just staying awesome with my friends. We hang out and have a lot of fun.”
Written by Madeline Harper, Spectator Reporter. Photo courtesy of Madeline Harper.