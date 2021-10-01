Breaking: University Police investigating incident at Student Union

At 1:39 p.m. on Oct. 1, a mass text message was sent out to the student body regarding an altercation in front of the Student Union.

University Police are responding to the incident, and the entrance to the building across from Hopper Hall is currently blocked off.

As of now, the university is asking students to avoid the area. If you witnessed anything suspicious regarding this incident, please call the UPD at (229) 333-7816.

Update: 2:25 p.m.

A second message was sent to the student body at 2:19 p.m. stating the offender is no longer in the area. However, police are still investigating this incident and no new information is available at this time.

The entrance across from Hopper Hall remains blocked off.

Please continue to report any suspicious activity to the UPD at (229) 333-7816.

Update: 3:02 p.m.

The entrance to the Student Union located across from Hopper Hall has been reopened.

There is no further information regarding this incident at this time.

Update: 4:12 p.m.

At 3:26 p.m., Robbyn DeSpain, VSU’s Director of Strategic Communications, sent an email to students and faculty regarding this incident.

According to her email, two males were involved in a fight in front of the Student Union. A weapon was discharged and one of the men was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

This man was not a VSU student, and there is currently no active threat to campus.

Please continue to contact UPD if you have any information.

Update: 5:11 p.m.

A police escort service is available to students, faculty, staff and visitors at all hours each day during the week.

If you ever feel the need to request this service, dial (229) 333-7816 and a UPD officer will meet you and walk you to your destination.

At this time, there are no further updates to this specific incident.

Update: 6:07 p.m.

According to Robbyn DeSpain, at 5:48 p.m., the suspect involved in this incident was apprehended.

The suspect was arrested in Lake Park and is not a VSU student.

Written by Bailey Storey, Photo Editor. Photo courtesy of Bailey Storey.