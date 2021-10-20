People Poll: What do you like to do for Halloween?

Halloween is right around the corner, and we have asked some students about their favorite Halloween activities that help them get into a spooky mood.

Ethan Williams, a graduate Family Therapy major

“I like to binge drink apple cider while watching Halloween movies and when I’m not doing that, I like to carve pumpkins and eat candy with my friends.”

Gavin Suttles, a senior Computer Information Tech major

“I like to go to the corn maze and eat pumpkin pie for the Halloween season. Halloween is cool and the candy is always cheaper the day after.”

Olivia Unger, a freshman Elementary Education major

“I like to dress up, since I never really got to dress up when I was younger, dressing up is the best part.”

Daniel Demerssemam, a freshman Secondary Education major

“I like to watch horror movies, put up decorations and go to neighborhood parties. It’s cool to have a holiday to just dress up in whatever you want.”

Story by Jasmine Hightower, staff writer. Photos courtesy of Jasmine Hightower.