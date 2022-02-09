Converse Hall Being Demolished Due to Asbestos and More

Converse Hall’s demolition has begun as a solution to the discovery of asbestos throughout the building.

Asbestos exposure can be highly toxic, according to the Mesothelioma Center.

Converse Hall will be replaced by a completely modernized Psychology building and clinic. The new three-story building will be home to new classrooms, labs, a clinic, and offices.

The clinic will allow students to make a change in the community on campus under the eye of staff and professors.

An email was sent out to warn the students of the noise. Instead of being finished by the following Sunday, construction has continued throughout the week. Construction has concrete plans to be completed by April as a greener, more active center on the campus.

According to Alan Sanderson, associate director for facilities, Converse was elected for demolition instead of renovation because of the structural system.

“The structural system would not allow for interior space reconfiguration for any other use,” Sanderson said. “Brown, Lowndes and Patterson residence halls have been designated as priorities for major restroom renovations. “

The hall was built in 1913 and functioned as a collective: dorms, classrooms, dining and infirmary. It was once the only building on campus, becoming co-ed in the 1950s.

Converse has undergone reconstruction before; however, after a massive fire in 1978, it was rebuilt in the 1980s.

Debris is currently being cleared away and the construction continues with multiple hands on-deck. Construction crews and vehicles are working to clear away all that causes disturbances near Hopper and the student union loop.

Written by Amanda Russell, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Justin Carter.