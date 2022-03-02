Results from Spectator SuperBowl poll are in

Did readers predict the winner of the Superbowl?

The Superbowl between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals has already quickly passed with the Rams winning the Superbowl, but could readers predict the winner?

On Feb. 10, the Spectator Newsletter included a poll within the Special Edition Superbowl Newsletter. Results show that between both newsletters that were sent that day (one newsletter with a correction), there was a total of 218 responses.

There were100 responses for the Lost Angeles Rams meaning that readers thought the Cincinnati Bengals would win the Superbowl. What a close vote, just like the final Superbowl score.

Written by Isabella Schneider. Photo courtesy of MGN Online.