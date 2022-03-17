Home / Entertainment / Wild Adventures to bring new talents to Valdosta

Wild Adventures to bring new talents to Valdosta

March 17, 2022 Entertainment, Local Entertainment, Spotlight, Topstory Leave a comment 1,392 Views

Summertime means concert time at the Wild Adventures theme park.

With that being said, Wild Adventures has plenty of different performers to offer for everyone to enjoy.

The 2022 All-Star Concert Lineup includes performances by Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne and Jeff Foxworthy.

Here are the dates for the performances:

April 30 – Gabby Barrett

May 7 – John Fogerty

May 14 – Danny Gokey

June 4 – Brothers Osborne

June 11 – Tamela Mann

June 25 – TobyMac

July 16 – Jeff Foxworthy

July 23 – Tag Team, C+C Music Factory & Digital Underground

July 30 – Skillet

Aug 6 – Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who & Foghat

You can buy your tickets on the Wild Adventures website at https://store.wildadventures.com/tickets/concerts.aspx or you can get a season pass and go to the concerts for free. General admission to concerts is free for all 2022 passholders.

2022 silver and gold passholders get access to reserved seat discounts.

Written by Madison Gruber. Photo courtesy of 

Tags

Check Also

Ukraine and Russia: An Ongoing Crisis

On Feb. 24, Russia has officially invaded Ukraine, causing a major crisis in Ukraine. A ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2022, All Rights Reserved