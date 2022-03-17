Wild Adventures to bring new talents to Valdosta

Summertime means concert time at the Wild Adventures theme park.
With that being said, Wild Adventures has plenty of different performers to offer for everyone to enjoy.
The 2022 All-Star Concert Lineup includes performances by Gabby Barrett, Brothers Osborne and Jeff Foxworthy.
Here are the dates for the performances:
April 30 – Gabby Barrett
May 7 – John Fogerty
May 14 – Danny Gokey
June 4 – Brothers Osborne
June 11 – Tamela Mann
June 25 – TobyMac
July 16 – Jeff Foxworthy
July 23 – Tag Team, C+C Music Factory & Digital Underground
July 30 – Skillet
Aug 6 – Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who & Foghat
You can buy your tickets on the Wild Adventures website at https://store.wildadventures.com/tickets/concerts.aspx or you can get a season pass and go to the concerts for free. General admission to concerts is free for all 2022 passholders.
2022 silver and gold passholders get access to reserved seat discounts.
Written by Madison Gruber. Photo courtesy of