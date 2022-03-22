Spring Break Extravanganza

On March 2, Campus Wellness hosted their Safe Spring Break Extravaganza for students on campus.

The event handled issues such as drinking, drugs, sexual assault and other topics that may come up during spring break. There were also activities and games all meant to help provide resources, education and guidance to students.

Students were encouraged to join the event with activities such as drunk goggles, a smoothie bike, giveaways and archery. Guests were never left bored, and the festivities lasted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Some students came because they were interested in the activities in passing. Others came because their friends wanted to go.

“It looked like fun,” Sydney Friedman, a freshman international business major, said. “There was a lot of cool stuff here.”

Many of the clubs in attendance said this event would be one of many for them. It helped many clubs spread their message and helped students in the meantime.

“Our goal is to get the word out, because there are a lot of students who want to take their own life,” Abby Voight, event coordinator for United 2 Prevent, said. “We want to help break that stigma and provide resources, information for counseling and let these people know that they’re loved.”

Overall, this event brought out a lot of people and helped people find resources that they might need for whatever may come over the break.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Social Media Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.