Poll Response: Spring break allowed for a lot of needed ZZZs

With finals right around the corner, many students are anticipating summer break. However, just last month VSU had spring break, and the Spectator Newsletter wanted to know what our readers decided to spend their time.

Responses ranged from resting/sleeping, going on a fun trip, spending quality family/friend time or something else not listed as ‘other’ as the final option. There were 28 responses with a fun trip in last place with three votes, quality family/friend time at six votes, ‘other’ at eight votes, making the winner at 11 votes resting/sleeping.

This outcome, while not surprising, is a valid way to spend spring break after working hard for a good part of the semester. What is important is knowing when your body needs rest, and it seems many of the Spectator Newsletter readers took advantage of that.

One can argue that spring break went by too quickly, but summer break can provide another great opportunity to rest or to find other ways to recuperate after spring semester is over.

Written by Isabella Schneider, Newsletter Editor. Photo courtesy of FreeImages.