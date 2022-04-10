Ten songs to kick off your summer vacation

As the school year comes to a close, students at VSU are anticipating summer vacation and all it entails. But what’s summertime without the music behind it?

Beach trips and barbeques would be incomplete without the soundtrack that goes behind them.

Here are ten songs for your summer 2022.

1. “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy and Bruno Mars.

A cheerful song describing the common dream of having all the money in the world, this is a classic pop song that brings back nostalgia in many listeners.

2. “Animal” by Neon Trees

Another classic, this is joyful and upbeat and makes listeners unable to think of anything but first love and soaking up as much of life as possible.

3. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

A fresh song that’s danceable and more direct than other songs on this playlist.

4. “Tongue Tied” by Grouplove

As happy as it is hopeless, “Tongue Tied” captures all of the teenage recklessness and encapsulates the giddy feeling of being on top of the world.

5. “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man

Cool and breezy, this song is perfect for road trip singalongs on the highway.

6. “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals

As sad as the lyrics can be, this song still sits in the top 50 for good reason. Pleasant and emotional and written by a band with a track record of success in the U.K, this song reflects on changes over time.

7. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

This newest release by Styles is reminiscent of indie-pop while still staying just as emotional as his other songs. An immediate chart-topperis perfect for melodramatic moments.

8. “You Right” by Doja Cat

A Vibrant and catchy song that is perfect for dancing and singing on the way to the beach.

9. “Big Energy” by Latto

A fun and flirty song that shot to the top of the charts as the weather started to get warm. The energy in the song is addictive and bubbly.

10. “Light Switch” by Charlie Puth

Much more subtle than his usual songs, “Light Switch” feels more attuned to the state of the radio now than many of his past songs, but proved just as successful. It’s lighthearted but sad, and rounds out the energy in the playlist.

Written by Bailey Wilson, Social Media Editor. Photo courtesy of MGNOnline.