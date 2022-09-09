Student Spotlight: Meet Shawna Small

Mashawna Small, or Shawna as her friends call her, is a senior mass media major at VSU.

Small was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia. She considers herself a creative thinker, kind and hardworking.

Her hobbies include reading books, traveling, videography, photography and watching movies. Her favorite genres are suspenseful, psychological thrillers, horror and rom-coms.

One of her favorite movies is “Monte Carlo” because it led to her broadening her horizons, and she feels it is a great feel-good movie.

Small doesn’t have just one favorite song, but her favorite artist is Kehlani.

One of her favorite books is “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks. She believes the book reveals how society has a certain vision of what love means; in actuality, society’s idea of “love” is not actual love and has an effect on generations to come.

Her favorite class at VSU is Media and Culture, which she took her sophomore year and focuses on how culture impacts media and vice versa.

When it comes to a dream job, she is open to a few options in her field, saying that being happy and having fun while creating her visions is enough.

Written by Evie Webb, Spectator reporter. Photos courtesy of Shawna Small.