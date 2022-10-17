‘Fall’ fails to fall short on thrills

If you are an adrenaline junkie and enjoy thriller movies, the new movie “Fall” may be perfect for you.

“Fall” is categorized as a thriller/survival movie and came out on August 12 with Scott Mann as the director.

The main cast includes Virginia Gardner, Grace Caroline Currey and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“Fall” also had a $3 million budget and was filmed in the Mojave Desert in California.

This movie involves two friends climbing a 2,000-foot radio tower where they become stuck with no way for them to climb down. This then becomes a struggle for survival as the two desperately try to get off the tower.

With the two friends ultimately trapped on top of the tower, this causes the ultimate adrenaline high for not only the characters but even viewers of the movie. Being so high in the air also produces some breathtaking shots whether it be from the beauty of the scenery or the fear of heights.

The acting that Gardner and Currey display in portraying the two friends is astonishing. They truly bring the two girls’ feelings through the screen and have the viewer holding their breath the entire time as if they were also on the tower.

We see a lot of close calls and scares that create breath-holding and nail-biting behavior from the audience.

Also, if you are a sucker for a good plot twist, this movie provides a massive one.

The thrilling aspect of this movie comes from the fact that this situation could become a real-life situation. It is hard to relate and really bring out fear in some thrillers whose plots are not really possible in real life, such as a fantasy plot.

Those who are familiar with the film “47 Meters Down,” which premiered in 2017 where friends get stranded in a shark cage in the middle of the ocean, will find that these two movie plots are similar. Of course, while one is 47 meters deep in the ocean, the other is 2,000 feet in the air. However, if you enjoyed the plot of “47 Meters Down,” you will most likely enjoy the plot of “Fall.”

The online options to watch this movie are Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Redbox, ROW8, Vudu, Xfinity and YouTube.

If you are someone who appreciates thriller movies that generate anxious or suspenseful feelings that make it impossible to look away from the screen, then you may want to give this film a watch the next time you are searching for a movie.

Written by Kinlee Wright, staff writer. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.